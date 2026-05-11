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9,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes found in ‘Smart LED Bulb’ consignment, GST evaded is over $1.1m

Cherlynn NgCherlynn Ng
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A total of 9,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were discovered in a six-metre inbound container at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station on April 21.

The container had been targeted for enhanced checks based on data analytics and a pre-arrival risk assessment, said the Singapore Customs and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a joint statement on May 11.

Upon inspection of the container, ICA officers found duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within the consignment, declared as “Smart LED Bulb”.

duty-unpaid cigarettes
PHOTO: SINGAPORE CUSTOMS

Customs officers were immediately activated to conduct further checks, which uncovered a total of 9,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes that were then seized.

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The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about $1,168,675.

Under the Customs Act and GST Act, buying ,selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possession or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes are serious offences.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

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