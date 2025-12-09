$899 monitor only $199 after 78% off: Prism+ responds to accusation of 'inflated discounts'

No recent Prism+ customers have been affected by website features flagged by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS), the home appliance retailer told Stomp.

The statement came after CCS identifed features on the Prism+ website that have the effect of creating false urgency in order to pressure consumers into hasty purchases.

The "problematic" features were fake coundown timers, misleading stock indicators, unsubstantiated shortage claims and inflated discounts.

CCS gave the example of 10 products being listed as discounted "up to 67 per cent", but the 67 per cent maximum discount was not acheived for the products. Prism+ attributed this to technical errors.

Prism+ told Stomp on Dec 8 that since May, all prices and discounts displayed on its website accurately reflect the offers available.

The company also shared a "discount table" listing the original and promo prices of nine TV sets and computer monitors.

According to the table, the most heavily discounted item by percentage is the F270i Pro gaming monitor, which is discounted 77.9 per cent from $899 to $199.

Prism+ added that the prices may drop lower on campaign days such as 12.12.

But the company told Stomp it acknowledged CCS's findings regarding a "small number of legacy marketing practices" on its website.

"These included genuine unintentional errors in our internal stock metafields, legacy Covid-period shortage messaging that was not updated, and website-level discount claims that were not always aligned with specific product offers," said Prism+.

"Upon receiving the outreach from CCS, we cooperated fully to respond, review, and amend our website in line with their guidance. All required corrections were made swiftly within days and strengthened safeguards have since been implemented. No recent customers have been affected by this."

"Since May 2025, all prices and discounts displayed on our website accurately reflect the offers available, and real-time stock availability is based on current inventory levels."

Prism+ added: "We regret any concern caused to customers in the past and have strengthened our internal processes to uphold the highest standards of transparency."

