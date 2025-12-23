73-year-old man dies after dispute at Woodlands Mart food court, 57-year-old man arrested

A 57-year-old man has been arrested after a 73-year-old man died following a dispute at a food court at Woodlands Mart.

The police said in a statement that they were alerted to the incident on Dec 21 at about 9.20pm after receiving calls for assistance at a food court located at Block 768 Woodlands Avenue 6.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 73-year-old man unconscious. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had allegedly been involved in a dispute with the 57-year-old man, which escalated into a scuffle.

The 57-year-old man will be charged in court on Dec 23 with the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

The offence carries a jail term of up to 10 years, and a fine or caning.

The police said they have zero tolerance for acts of violence and will take firm action against those who disregard the law.

