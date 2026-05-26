$6,800 fake Chanel purse, container-wielding auntie: Stomp’s most outrageous submissions in 20 years

Over the last two decades, our vocal citizen journalists have submitted a wide range of stories.

In celebration of Stomp’s 20th anniversary, we’re bringing you a series that takes you down memory lane. Stay tuned for more stories of nostalgia, rage and outright madness – and don’t forget to vote below for your favourite outrageous Stomp story of all time.

Over the last two decades, our vocal citizen journalists have submitted countless stories that went on to become viral, memorable and impactful articles.

To mark Stomp’s 20 years as one of Singapore’s leading digital news platforms, we shortlisted 10 of the most outrageous submissions we’ve ever received.

An auntie eager for free coffee and a man upset over being turned away at an airport gate are just two of the colourful characters featured in the second part of our list.

Seller refuses to give $6,800 refund for fake Chanel bag as she has ‘spent all the money’

Jesshang purchased a preloved Chanel bag for $6,800 on Carousell, only to find out that it was likely counterfeit. PHOTOS: STOMP

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If an offer looks too good to be true, it probably is. That’s what Stomper Jesshang learned the hard way after realising a Chanel bag she bought on Carousell for $6,800 was likely counterfeit.

To make things worse, the seller claimed she had already spent Jesshang’s money — and suggested she simply resell the bag to someone else.

Some commenters questioned how counterfeit items could be listed on Carousell, arguing for harsher action to be taken against such errant sellers.

Yet others took the opportunity to chide the Stomper for purchasing a high-value luxury item on a secondhand marketplace. “If can’t afford the retail price at the first place, should just get the counterfeit (or) else buy from boutique la,” wrote one.

Late by 5 minutes, man shocked AirAsia won’t let family check in with almost 1 hour before flight

The Stomper had a flight departing at 12.10pm and the CityCab he took arrived at the airport at 11.11am. PHOTOS: STOMP

A family who arrived at Changi Airport five minutes after the check-in cut-off for their AirAsia flight to Kota Kinabalu was turned away at the counter. Despite their pleas — that 55 minutes was enough time to board the plane — they eventually had to fork out $300 for the next flight five hours later.

“Harsh and unreasonable,” said Stomper Victor, a father of two.

Commenters, however, were unsympathetic. Many called Victor “self-entitled” and said the family appeared to expect “VVIP” treatment despite arriving late.

“Everyone knows to be at the airport at least two hours before flight departure time for international airlines,” one commenter pointed out.

Man walks out after waiting nearly 2 hours for job interview: ‘We are jobseekers, not beggars’

Would you wait two hours for a job interview to begin? PHOTOS: STOMP

The recent debate over how “hungry” Gen Z jobhunters are brought to mind Stomper Simon’s contribution last February.

Simon said he arrived 25 minutes early for a job interview, only to wait nearly two hours before spending “less than two minutes” with the interviewer. The recruiter then reportedly told him to go for lunch and return later for the interview.

Fed up, Simon eventually walked out — but not before telling the recruiter that he would be “writing in on this”.

Readers roundly criticised the company for how it treated the Stomper. Many consoled the Stomper, saying he had dodged a bullet. “Go interview with a more professional company… best of luck 👍,” encouraged one commenter.

NEA offers free Starbucks coffee if you bring your own tumbler, auntie brings at least 7 containers

Kiasu or clever? PHOTOS: STOMP

As part of the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) Say YES to Waste Less campaign in 2023, coffee chain Starbucks’ Northpoint City outlet offered free coffee to diners who brought their own tumblers.

One lady took on this challenge and pushed it to the extreme by bringing at least seven beverage containers, including single-use plastic bottles that were rejected.

The Stomper who witnessed the scene was surprised that several of the woman’s other containers were filled — even though there was supposedly a limit of one redemption per customer at a time.

“Kiasu” was mentioned more than once in the comments section, with many joking that the container-wielding auntie had outsmarted a well-intentioned campaign. Perhaps, as some suggested, this is simply what happens when Singaporeans see the word “free”.

Worker at Little India MRT station tops up woman’s card with $10, surprised by how she repaid him

No good deed goes unrewarded. PHOTO: STOMP

Service staff are often taken for granted — but not this time. Stomper Silan, who worked at Little India MRT Station in 2024, told Stomp he had helped a Burmese woman top up $10 on her EZ-Link card when she told him she had not brought her wallet with her.

Thinking that was the end of the matter, Silan was surprised when the woman returned the next day to repay him, along with a heartfelt note thanking him for his kind deed.

Commenters praised both Silan and the woman for the wholesome exchange. “One who knows kindness and the other knows integrity, both will be blessed with good health,” wrote one well-wisher.

Make sure to head over to Part 1 for more outrageous Stomp submissions.

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