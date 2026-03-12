63-year-old man arrested over debtor's note at Choa Chu Kang unit

A 63-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a loanshark harassment case in Choa Chu Kang.

The police said in a news release that they were alerted to the case at a residential unit at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 on Feb 24 at about 6.40pm.

A debtor's note had been pasted on a wall.

The note said "first warning" and "better WhatsApp call me to pay your money."

With the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division identified the man and arrested him on March 10.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in other similar cases of loanshark harassment islandwide.

The man will be charged in court on March 12 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities.

Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disrupt public safety, peace and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are also advised to stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist them in any way. Anyone with information about such activities can call the police at '999'.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics loanshark

harassment

arrested