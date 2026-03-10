62-year-old Singaporean dies in Batam after being run over by truck

Ann Chen

The Straits Times

March 9, 2026

A 62-year-old Singaporean died on March 4 after he was run over by a truck in Batam, Indonesia.

The accident happened in the afternoon outside Top 100 Jodoh shopping centre, local media reported.

In a video of the accident site that circulated online, two people are seen under the front of a green truck. The bumper of the truck is dented, and a few passers-by can be seen trying to rescue the people trapped underneath.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the Singaporean man worked at a shipping company in Batam.

The newspaper reported that he was riding pillion on a motorcycle when the accident happened. He and the rider were both pulled under the truck's wheels.

The 62-year-old died at the scene, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The Straits Times understands that the Singapore consulate-general in Batam is in contact with the man's family to assist them with repatriation of the body.

