6 years' jail for man who molested teen daughter to 'teach her a lesson'

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

Feb 23, 2026

A man, who found out that his 16-year-old daughter had exchanged intimate pictures and videos of herself with a male classmate, molested the girl to "teach her a lesson".

The 54-year-old offender was sentenced to six years' jail on Feb 23 after he pleaded guilty to three molestation charges involving the girl. He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

Deputy public prosecutors Andre Ong and Lynda Lee stated in court documents that in May 2024, the man checked the girl's mobile phone and found out what she had done.

On May 12 that year, he took the girl to his parents' home, told her to meet him in a bedroom and locked the door.

The man told the girl to strip, and molested her after she complied out of fear.

When she backed away, he told her to keep quiet and that she had "asked for it".

After that, he ordered the girl to lie face up on the floor, and he molested her again.

The DPPs said: "The accused told the victim not to cry, as she was on the verge of crying.

"Suddenly, someone knocked on the door. The accused stopped and told the victim to get dressed. They left the bedroom together and went home."

When they reached home, the man told his daughter to take a shower with the bathroom door ajar and she complied.

After the girl put on her clothes, he confronted her about a picture her classmate sent her.

The man then molested the girl again, the court heard.

On May 23, 2024, the victim ran away from home and sought refuge at her maternal aunt's home.

Somehow, the offender managed to locate his daughter and took her home.

The girl later told her mother about her ordeal, and the woman confronted the offender.

The man admitted that he had touched his daughter's private parts to "teach her a lesson".

The mother accompanied her daughter to lodge a police report on May 25 that year, and the man was arrested later that day.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics molest

court

underage