6 Singaporean tourists injured in minibus accident near Indonesia’s Mount Bromo: Reports

The minibus’ downhill descent is halted by an electric post that it crashes into, the video shows.

Lok Jian Wen

The Straits Times

May 10, 2026

At least six Singaporean tourists were reportedly injured on May 9 after a minibus they were in was involved in an accident in East Java, Indonesia.

The accident, which involved at least three other vehicles, could have been the result of brake failure, said Indonesia media.

The six travellers were on a mountainous tourist route in Ngadas Village in Probolinggo leaving Mount Bromo, local media reported.

Bromo is an active volcano popular among tourists for its scenic views.

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In video footage broadcast on Indonesia media, the minibus carrying Singaporeans can be seen driving into a vehicle that had stopped just before the collision.

The minibus’ downhill descent is halted by an electric post it crashes into, the video shows.

Eight people on the minibus, including the six Singaporeans, were injured, with their injuries varying from facial lacerations to bruises, Detik reported.

Photos published by local media showed passengers of the minibus being helped out of the vehicle.

They were taken to hospital, said local broadcaster Kompas TV.

The minibus had crashed into the other vehicles because of a suspected brake failure, local news outlet Radar Bromo reported.

Local police cited by Detik said on May 10 that the driver of the minibus at the point of collision was not the designated driver, but an Indonesian traveller headed to Surabaya.

He had replaced the designated driver, who told investigators he was exhausted from the journey descending Bromo.

Investigations into the cause of the accident, which happened at around 11.45am, are ongoing, according to the Probolinggo Police Traffic Unit cited by Detik.

The Straits Times understands that the victims are receiving consular assistance.

The accident comes after an earlier tragedy involving Singaporeans in Indonesia. Two Singaporeans were confirmed dead on May 10 after another active volcano, Mount Dukono on Halmahera island, erupted on May 8.

The eruption also claimed the life of an Indonesian woman.

The victims had been part of a group of 20 – nine Singaporeans and 11 Indonesians – who trekked the volcano on May 7.

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