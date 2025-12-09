5 nabbed for drink driving in islandwide blitz over 3 nights

Five people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in an islandwide night enforcement blitz conducted by the Traffic Police between Nov 27 and 29.

One person was arrested for driving without a valid licence.

Eighteen summonses were issued for various traffic offences, including speeding and using a mobile device while driving.

Eight violations under the Land Transport Authority were also detected in the three-night operation where 74 vehicles were stopped for checks.

The police said that with the year-end festive season around the corner, they will continue with enforcement efforts to ensure road safety.

The offence of driving while under the influence of alcohol carries a fine ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, or imprisonment for a term of up to 12 months, or both. Repeat offenders are liable to a fine ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 and a mandatory jail term of up to two years. Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

Driving without a valid driving licence carries a fine of up to $10,000, an imprisonment term of up to three years or both. Repeat offenders are liable to a fine of up to $20,000, imprisonment for a term of up to six years, or both. The vehicle may also be forfeited.

Speeding carries a fine of up to $1,000, imprisonment for a term of up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders are liable to a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to six months or both. The offenders may face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The offence of using a mobile communication device while driving carries a fine of up to $1,000, an imprisonment term of up to six months or both. Repeat offenders are liable to a fine of up to $2,000, an imprisonment term of up to 12 months or both.

