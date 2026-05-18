5-month-old infant in M’sia pulls rice cooker cord, suffers severe burns to entire body

A five-month-old baby suffered severe burns across his body after he pulled a rice cooker cord, causing hot water and rice to spill on him.

A five-month-old baby from Sarawak, Malaysia, suffered severe burns after he pulled a cord attached to an electric rice cooker, causing hot water and rice to spill onto him.

According to Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times, the incident occurred at about 7am on May 8. The baby, Mohammad Firas Aisy, was roaming around his living room in a baby walker as his mother cooked rice in the kitchen. His father, Mohammad Friziny Jainal, 39, was behind their Bintulu house preparing goods for their small business.

Firas’ mother, Dayang Norlizawati Awang Umar, 35, did not notice her youngest child enter the kitchen. The five-month-old then tugged on a cord attached to the rice cooker.

Madam Dayang heard a loud crashing noise and turned around, only to see the horrifying sight. When Mr Friziny rushed in, he described seeing his son crying loudly with his body and face reddened.

Suffered burns throughout body

The infant was rushed to Nyabau Hospital, where he was admitted to the emergency department’s critical zone, the highest triage level in Malaysian hospitals.

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“We were informed that he suffered burns over almost his entire body, especially the front part, including the chest, arms, both thighs, left leg and face,” he said.

The boy underwent a five-hour skin graft surgery a week later on May 14. He was then transferred to a ward for burn patients after a brief stay at the paediatric intensive care unit.

Though the infant’s condition improved, he continued to cry in his waking moments due to his injuries.

Mr Friziny told Chinese news outlet Sin Chew Daily that his son’s body was weakened following the surgery, and as such he suffered from a constant high fever. Every time he woke up, the boy would wail non-stop in pain — a heartbreaking sight for his parents.

The infant also reportedly began refusing milk, another worry for his family.

Youngest of five siblings

The boy’s severe injuries have devastated his family, where he is the youngest sibling.

“We had long waited for his birth as we wanted another son. We have five children aged between 20 years and five months, with our eldest and youngest both boys,” Mr Friziny said. “We have always taken care of him closely and took turns looking after him. But due to a moment of carelessness, this happened.”

The father of five asked the public to pray for his son’s recovery. “I am very saddened by what has happened. Perhaps there is wisdom behind it. We hope people will pray for Aisy’s speedy recovery.”

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