5 men and 1 woman arrested for illegal gambling in simultaneous police raids, over $70k cash seized

Five men and one woman, aged between 32 and 65, were nabbed during islandwide raids for their suspected involvement in conducting unlawful remote gambling operations.

The arrests come after officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and Special Operations Command mounted simultaneous raids at multiple locations – including Boon Lay Avenue, Tengah Drive, Pandan Gardens, Bukit Batok West Avenue 8, Jurong West Street 93 and Jurong West Street 91 – on Jan 15.

"More than $70,000 in cash and electronic devices such as computers, mobile phones and gambling paraphernalia were also seized as case exhibits," said the police in a news release.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Preliminary investigations revealed that the six suspects were involved in illegal horse betting and lottery betting activities. They are being investigated for offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

The police said they will continue to take firm enforcement action against those who engage in illegal gambling activities or who support such operations as criminal enablers.

Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling activities.

To seek help with gambling addiction, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1800-6-668-668.

