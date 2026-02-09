5 arrested for vice activities: Man to be charged for allegedly facilitating syndicate's operation

Three women and two men, aged between 29 and 49, were arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities.

This comes after officers from the Specialised Crime Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department conducted raids in the vicinity of Depot Road and Joo Chiat Road on Feb 5 and 6.

During the two-day operation, mobile phones, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) receipts and vice-related paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits.

A 40-year-old man will be charged in court on Feb 7 under the Women's Charter 1961 for allegedly facilitating the operation of the online vice syndicate.

Investigations against the other four suspects are ongoing.

Under the Women's Charter 1961, the offence of knowingly living wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine of up to $100,000.

The offence of knowingly soliciting, receiving or agreeing to receive any gratification as an inducement or reward for providing any service to aid the prostitution of another person carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine of up to $100,000.

The offence of using a remote communication service with a Singapore link that offers or facilitates the provision of sexual services in return for payment or reward carries a fine of up to $100,000, an imprisonment term of up to five years, or both.

The offence of keeping, managing or assisting in the management of a place of assignation carries a fine of up to $100,000, an imprisonment term of up to five years, or both.

The police said they will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved in syndicated vice activities and will not hesitate to take firm action against offenders in accordance with the law.

