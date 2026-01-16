4 nabbed for drink driving and other offences during NYE traffic crackdown, over 100 summonses issued

Four motorists were arrested and more than 100 summonses were issued during an islandwide traffic enforcement operation conducted by the Traffic Police on New Year's Eve.

The Dec 31, 2025, operation targeted errant motorists across Singapore, the police said in a news release on Jan 15.

A total of 89 vehicles were stopped for checks during the operation.

Four motorists, aged between 32 and 53, were arrested for offences including drink driving and driving without a valid driving licence.

In addition, 103 summonses were issued for various traffic offences such as using a mobile communication device while driving, speeding and using unapproved helmets.

Anyone convicted of driving while under the influence of alcohol faces a fine of between $2,000 and $10,000, up to 12 months in jail, or both.

Those found guilty of driving without a valid licence will face a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

The offence of using a mobile communication device while driving carries a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Those found guilty of speeding may be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

The offence of using an unapproved helmet carries a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Repeat offenders can expect stiffer penalties.

The Traffic Police added that they take a serious view of road users who flout traffic laws and endanger others, and will continue to conduct enforcement operations to keep roads safe.

"All road users have a part to play in keeping our roads safe," the police said.

