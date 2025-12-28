2nd shop theft at Waterway Point in a week: Police looking for woman to assist with investigation

The police are looking for a woman to assist with investigation into a case of shop theft reported at Waterway Point.

Punggol Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) posted the appeal for information on Facebook on Dec 26.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

This was the second appeal by Punggol NPC involving shop theft at Waterway Point in less than a week.

On Dec 23, the NPC said police were looking for a young man to assist with investigation and later updated that the case had been solved.

