$2k fine for man who did not report address change, used old data to borrow cash from moneylenders

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

April 24, 2026

A man who used to live in a Toa Payoh Housing Board flat failed to report a change in his home address when he moved out in July 2024.

Instead, Low Gin Chean, 51, used the old address when he took 10 loans of undisclosed amounts from nine licensed moneylenders.

The new owner of the flat later received letters of demand from multiple credit companies when he defaulted on his repayments.

On April 24, Low, a Singaporean, was fined $2,000 after he admitted to failing to report a change of his residence to the authorities within 28 days, as required by the law.

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Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Ganeshvaran, an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) prosecutor, told the court that Low started owning the Toa Payoh flat in 2006.

On July 8, 2024, a woman bought the unit from him, and he moved to a housing complex in Chempaka Kuning Link near Upper Changi Road East, where he lived for around a year.

After that, he moved to Changi Beach Club, the court heard.

In January and February 2025, Low took 10 loans from nine licensed moneylenders.

DSP Ganeshvaran said: “For the 10 loans obtained after he had left the Toa Payoh unit, the accused continued to declare the Toa Payoh unit as his place of residence.

“As a result, letters of demand were sent to the Toa Payoh unit by the licensed moneylenders, after the accused defaulted on the debt repayments.”

The new flat owner alerted the police on March 1, 2025, and ICA officers arrested Low in March 2026.

In a statement on April 24, ICA said: “(We take) a firm stance against any person who fails to comply with the National Registration Act and its Regulations.

“ICA reminds all Singapore residents – Singapore citizens and permanent residents – that it is their responsibility to update their residential addresses to ensure that they remain contactable.”

The penalty for failing to report a change of address is a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

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