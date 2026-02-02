24 arrested over scam-related money mule activities that led to $3.1 million in losses

Twenty-four people will be charged in court for their suspected involvement in scam-related money mule activities that led to more than $3.1 million in losses.

The police said in a statement on Feb 1 that they had arrested 16 men and eight women, aged between 16 and 51, for allegedly facilitating various scams.

These include government official impersonation scams, job scams, e-commerce scams, investment scams, internet love scams and sexual services scams.

According to the police, the individuals are believed to have aided scam syndicates by relinquishing or selling their bank accounts, assisting to receive or transfer funds, or collecting cash from scam victims. Some allegedly cheated banks into opening accounts before handing over their internet banking credentials to unknown persons.

The police added that one individual had purportedly unlawfully disclosed his Singpass credentials, allowing criminal syndicates to misuse his identity to open bank accounts.

Another allegedly helped to register SIM cards in return for promised monetary rewards.

The 24 individuals will be charged in court between Feb 2 and Feb 6 for offences connected to scam-related money mule activities.

These include abetment to cheating, acquiring or assisting another person to retain benefits from criminal conduct, facilitating unauthorised access to computer material, unlawful disclosure of passwords or access codes, and knowingly providing fraudulently registered SIM cards for monetary gain

The police said they take a serious view of anyone involved in scams and warned that perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

With effect from Dec 30, 2025, scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of at least six strokes which can go up to 24 strokes, while scam mules may face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes for certain offences.

They added that individuals involved in mule-related offences may also face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions under the facility restriction framework to prevent further facilitation of scams.

