22-year-old man found dead at Sentosa’s Siloso Beach, no foul play suspected

Sherlyn Sim

The Straits Times

May 16, 2026

The body of a 22-year-old man was found at Siloso Beach on Sentosa on the afternoon of May 15.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at 10 Siloso Beach Walk at 1.40pm on May 15.

The man was found motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

In a photo posted on social media platform Xiaohongshu, police officers can be seen around a blue tent by the shore.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Investigations are ongoing, but the police do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics death

sentosa

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.