$21,500 in illegally made cough syrup and prescription medicine seized in Joo Chiat raid

Alessia Mah

The Straits Times

Dec 16, 2025

More than 31 litres of illegal cough syrup and over 5,200 units of addictive prescription medicine were seized during a raid of a residential unit in Joo Chiat on Dec 5.

The items were intended for illegal distribution in Singapore and had a street value of around $21,500, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a media release on Dec 16.

Officers from HSA and Bedok Police Division conducted the operation on Dec 5 after being alerted to a case of unregistered health products.

A 55-year-old man, who HSA said admitted to illegally manufacturing cough syrup, was arrested during the raid.

The illegal production of the medicine took place in unsanitary conditions and without proper licensing, quality controls or safety supervision.

Investigations into the seller are ongoing, HSA said.

The authority added that illegal medicine poses serious health risks, as it may contain incorrect dosages, harmful impurities or dangerous ingredient combinations that can cause severe negative reactions and even death.

In two separate operations in November, HSA seized about $41,000 worth of illegal cough syrup and prescription medicine.

Those convicted of importing, manufacturing or supplying illegal health products can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $50,000, or both.

To report activity involving illegal cough syrup and medicine, contact HSA's enforcement branch on 6866-3485 from 8.30am to 5.30pm on weekdays or e-mail hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation