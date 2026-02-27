Jail for man caught with over 3,000 etomidate-laced vape pods worth over $205k at Woodlands Checkpoint

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

Feb 26, 2026

A man driving from Malaysia to Singapore was caught at the Woodlands Checkpoint with over 3,000 etomidate-laced vape pods, valued at more than $205,000.

Neo Yeow Siang also had more than 5,000 heatsticks – tobacco products that are heated and not burned. The heatsticks had a total street value of $25,000.

On Feb 25, the 45-year-old Singaporean was sentenced to one year and eight months' jail, and fined $4,000.

He had pleaded guilty to one count each of importing the heatsticks and being in possession of the etomidate-laced vape pods.

Health Sciences Authority (HSA) prosecutor Nur Afiqah told the court that etomidate is a hypnotic substance that has been approved only as an intravenous injection for the induction of general anaesthesia.

It is not approved for use via inhalation.

The prosecutor added: "Based on case reports of patients using etomidate-infused e-cigarettes, etomidate inhalation can induce psychiatric symptoms, such as depressed mood, mood swings and increased impulsivity, leading to suicide attempts and aggression."

Investigations revealed that in February 2024, Neo's vehicle needed repairs, and he was introduced to one "Nick" who owned a workshop in Johor Bahru called NK Motorsports.

Nick then offered him a job to smuggle vape pods into Singapore.

Neo accepted the offer as he needed money to clear his debts, which included repair costs owed to Nick.

He was promised between RM900 (S$295) and RM1,500 for each completed delivery.

Neo told investigators that he made 10 deliveries for Nick between September 2024 and March 2025.

As part of the operation, Nick would notify him via WhatsApp when a job was available.

Neo would drive to NK Motorsports and the prohibited items would be loaded into his vehicle.

Neo would import the items into Singapore and distribute them according to Nick's instructions.

In total, he received around RM16,900 for his role in the operation.

As for the heatsticks, Neo told investigators that he had collected them on behalf of a friend of his known only as "Wilson", from one "Zhen Yu" who operated a shop at KSL City Mall in Johor Bahru.

Neo admitted that he had collected the heatsticks on Wilson's behalf on three to four occasions.

Neo was driving a Singapore-registered vehicle from Malaysia to Singapore at around 4am on March 7, 2025, when Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers stopped it for a search.

They found the vape pods and heatsticks, and the matter was referred to the HSA.

After a laboratory analysis, the pods were found to contain etomidate.

Neo was then charged in court in August 2025.

Etomidate has been listed under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) as a Class C drug since Sept 1, 2025, amid a surge in reports of young people using etomidate-laced vapes, also known as Kpods.

Drugs under the classification have lower potential for harm than Class A and Class B drugs but are still deemed dangerous enough to warrant strict control.

Other drugs classified under this category include the hypnotic drug Erimin-5 (nimetazepam).

The temporary provisions, which allow the authorities to introduce tougher penalties to deal with those who abuse and traffic etomidate, are slated to expire on April 30, 2026.

On Feb 4, Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam said that etomidate will remain a Class C drug under the MDA as the Ministry of Health drafts amendments to current laws.

A Bill will be tabled in Parliament within the first half of 2026, he added in a written parliamentary reply.

When contacted by The Straits Times about the legislative changes, HSA made clear that the tough anti-vape stance will remain.

The agency said it regularly reviews sentencing frameworks "to ensure they remain effective as deterrents and keep pace with evolving public health challenges posed by vaping".

It noted that for etomidate-laced vapes, current laws under the MDA provide for sentences of three to 20 years' imprisonment and five to 15 strokes of the cane for importers, and two to 10 years' imprisonment and two to five strokes of the cane for sellers and distributors.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics vape

court

smuggling