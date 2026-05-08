2 S’porean hikers reported dead after Mount Dukono eruption: Indonesia media

Two Singaporean hikers reportedly died following the eruption of Mount Dukono on May 8.

The Straits Times

May 8, 2026

Two Singaporean hikers are among three dead, following the eruption of Mount Dukono on Halmahera island on May 8, according to Indonesian media outlets.

BBC Indonesia and Kompas have both reported, citing a local police official, that two Singaporeans have died.

The Straits Times understands from local police that the third person who died was an Indonesian.

The Indonesian authorities are rushing to rescue 20 hikers, including nine Singaporeans, after the eruption on May 8, a local rescue agency official told Reuters.

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Mount Dukono, located in North Maluku province, erupted on May 8, spewing volcanic ash as high as 10km into the sky, the country’s volcanology agency said.

The agency maintained the alert status at the mountain at its third-highest level, agency head Lana Saria said in a statement.

Head of local rescue agency Iwan Ramdani told Reuters that they have deployed dozens of personnel, including police, to search for the 20 hikers trapped by the eruption.

Nine of the hikers are Singaporean and the rest are Indonesians, Mr Iwan said.

The authorities warned residents to refrain from any activities within 4km of the crater.

The volcanology agency also warned of the risks of volcanic mudflow when it rains.

There are not yet any reports of flight disruptions caused by the eruption. REUTERS

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