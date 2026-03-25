2 men arrested for rash act after throwing wooden table and bicycle down Sembawang block in separate cases

Two men were arrested for separate cases of a rash act at the same block in Sembawang.

In the first case, the police received a call for assistance at Block 363C Sembawang Crescent on March 23 at about 10.05am.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 26-year-old man had allegedly thrown a wooden table from the fourth floor.

“The table broke when it hit the ground floor due to its impact,” said the police in a news release.

No injuries were reported.

The police were alerted to the second incident on March 24 at around 1.30am. A 27-year-old man had allegedly thrown a bicycle down from the eleventh floor of the block.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identities of both men and arrested them.

The table and bicycle were seized as case exhibits.

Both men will be charged in court on March 25 with the offence of rash act, which carries a jail term of up to six months and a fine.

The police said they take a serious view of acts that endanger life or personal safety, adding: “We will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.”

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