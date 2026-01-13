2 men arrested for housebreaking and theft after over $2,800 cash stolen from Circuit Road coffee shop

Two men, aged 40 and 67, were arrested for suspected housebreaking and theft after cash of over $2,800 was purportedly stolen from a coffee shop along Circuit Road.

The police said they were alerted to the case on Jan 9 at 6.26am.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTVs, officers from Bedok Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre established the identity of the two men and arrested them on Jan 11.

"Housebreaking implements and cash amounting to more than $2,400 were recovered and seized as case exhibits," the police added.

The 67-year-old man will be charged in court on Jan 13 with the offence of housebreaking and theft, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years, and caning or a fine.

Investigations against the 40-year-old man are ongoing.

Members of the public are advised to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

Secure all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good quality grilles and closed-shackle padlocks when leaving your premises unattended, even for a short while;

Refrain from keeping large sums of cash and valuables in your premises; and

Install a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights and/or CCTVs, to cover the access points into your premises. Ensure that they are tested periodically and are in good working condition.

