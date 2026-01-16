After discovering the carcasses, the Facebook user moved them to the roadside to prevent further damage. PHOTO: SHAUN JEREMIAH/FACEBOOK

2 dead pangolins found along road in Bukit Brown, appeared to be run over

An adult and baby pangolin were found dead along Kheam Hock Road in Bukit Brown, appearing to have been run over by a vehicle.

On Jan 15, user Shaun Jeremiah penned a post in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, describing the "sad and heartbreaking" discovery.

Attached to the post were photos showing two pangolins covered in blood, with splatters on the road.

"I came across what I thought to be both mother and child trying to cross a two-way carriageway along Kheam Hock Road," Jeremiah wrote.

"I had to stop and move them to prevent further damage to the carcasses. My heart breaks for these beautiful but critically endangered pangolins."

Jeremiah took the opportunity to appeal to fellow motorists to drive within the speed limit when travelling near forested areas.

According to NParks, the Sunda Pangolin is the only native pangolin species in Singapore and is listed as "critically endangered". As they are slow-movers, pangolins are especially vulnerable to roadkill when they stray from forested areas.

However, a 2024 study found that pangolins were increasingly observed to venture out of forests, ending up injured or killed.

Netizens heartbroken

Netizens expressed heartbreak for the dead pangolins.

Some commenters said that such accidents are inevitable even if motorists take precautions.

"It's sad, but sometimes it's really not easy to see even if you drive slowly," one commenter said.

"Can't blame the person also... maybe it's at night.. can't see," noted another.

What to do if you hit an animal while driving

Under the Road Traffic Act, motorists must stop if they injure or kill an animal they reasonably believe has an owner

The rule also applies if the injured or dead animal's presence on the road poses a "safety hazard" to other road users.

If wildlife animals are involved, the Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (Acres) should be contacted at 9783 7782.

If the animal died, the National Environment Agency (NEA) can be contacted at 1800 2255 632 to remove the carcass.

Stomp has reached out to Acres for more information.

