187 parking offenders nabbed in 3 days: Waiting vehicle considered 'parked' even with engine on, driver present

A waiting vehicle is considered parked.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), even if the driver is present or the engine is running, it's considered parking.

As far as LTA is concerned, "parking" refers to stopping a vehicle other than immediately picking up or dropping off passengers, goods or luggage.

On Dec 11, LTA posted on social media: "We carried out a three-day enforcement operation against illegal parking across central Singapore last month."

A total of 187 vehicles were nabbed for various offences such as parking on double yellow lines, opposite continuous white lines, on double white lines as well as stopping in a no-stopping zone.

"Such behaviours cause obstruction to traffic and pose safety risks," said LTA.

"We urge motorists to adhere to parking rules to keep our roads safe for all pedestrians and other road users."

Offenders can face penalties and/or demerit points. First-time offenders face fines up to $300 while repeat offenders face higher penalties.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation