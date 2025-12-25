$1,625 recovered after youth caught allegedly snatching bag of cash from elderly man on Christmas Eve

A 20-year-old youth was arrested after allegedly snatching a plastic bag of cash from an elderly man on Christmas Eve.

The police said they were alerted to the case at Redhill Close on Dec 24 at about 2.50pm.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Clementi Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre established the identity of the suspect and arrested him within four hours of the report.

A 17-year-old male teenager, believed to be his accomplice, was also arrested.

The stolen cash amounting to $1,625 was recovered.

The duo will be charged in court on Dec 26 with snatch theft, which carries an imprisonment term of not less than one year and not more than seven years and shall also be liable to caning.

