This is the second time in two months Ms Nur Qaseh Qalisha Binte Fadhlee has been reported missing.

15-year-old girl missing for the second time in over 2 weeks, police appeal for info again

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the vicinity of Block 186 Boon Lay Avenue on May 27 at around 7.20pm.

Ms Nur Qaseh Qalisha Binte Fadhlee was last seen wearing a black full-length long-sleeved dress in a floral design, said the police in a news release on June 2.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

This is the second time in over two weeks Ms Nur Qaseh Qalisha Binte Fadhlee has been reported missing.

The police had previously sent out an appeal for information on her whereabouts on May 16, noting that she was last seen around 30 Cashew Road on May 8.

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She was found on May 17.

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