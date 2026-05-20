Among the 11 people taken to hospital were nine male motorcyclists aged 26 to 61, a 21-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman who was riding pillion.

11 taken to hospital after accident involving 9 motorcycles and car on AYE

Fatimah Mujibah

The Straits Times

May 19, 2026

Eleven people were taken to hospital following an accident involving nine motorcycles and a car on the AYE during the morning rush hour on May 19.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident on the expressway towards the MCE at about 6.30am.

SCDF took two people to National University Hospital and nine others to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. All of them were conscious when taken to the hospitals.

The 11 comprise nine male motorcyclists aged 26 to 61, a 21-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman who was riding pillion.

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Police investigations are ongoing.

In its annual road traffic statistics released in February, the Traffic Police said the number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries climbed by about 7 per cent to 7,560 cases in 2025, up from 7,053 cases in 2024.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists jumped from 3,973 cases in 2024 to 4,227 cases in 2025.

While motorcycles made up only about 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population in 2025, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents.

Additional reporting by Ann Chen

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