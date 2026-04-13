10 motorcyclists arrested for riding without licences, insurance in Woodlands

Ann Neo

The Straits Times

April 10, 2026

Ten motorcyclists were arrested for riding without valid driving licences and insurance after they were stopped for checks along Admiralty Road West in Woodlands on March 31.

This was part of a multi-agency operation by the Traffic Police (TP), National Environment Agency (NEA) and Land Transport Authority (LTA), the police said in a statement on April 10.

In total, more than 300 riders were stopped for checks during the enforcement operation. Those arrested were aged between 24 and 61.

NEA issued 44 summonses to motorcyclists for excessive vehicular emissions and noise, while LTA issued 40 summonses for offences such as improper licence plates, expired road tax and decorative lamps.

According to the OneMotoring website, motorists are not allowed to modify their vehicles with decorative lamps, such as flashing decorative lights and undercarriage neon lights, as these may distract or disorient other road users.

The authorities remind all motorists in Singapore, including those driving and riding foreign-registered vehicles, to comply with Singapore’s laws and regulations.

Errant motorists may face penalties, and those with foreign-registered vehicles may be denied future entry into the country.

“TP takes a serious view towards errant road users who flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of other road users. Motorcyclists should adopt safe riding habits as they and their pillion riders are more vulnerable on the roads,” the police said.

The authorities remind all motorists in Singapore, including those driving and riding foreign-registered vehicles, to comply with Singapore’s laws and regulations. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Offenders face jail time, fines

Anyone found guilty of driving without a valid licence faces up to three years’ jail, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. Repeat offenders face up to six years’ jail, a fine of up to $20,000, or both. They may also have to forfeit their vehicle.

Those who drive a vehicle with insurance coverage face up to three months’ jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics motorcycle

police

lta