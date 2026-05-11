‘It’s very depressing’: Gen Zs reject recruiter’s ‘not hungry enough’ claim amid job hunt struggles

Among those weighing in on the debate are young employees and job seekers.

Even after 400 job applications over 10 months, 25-year-old Ms Wong remains unemployed.

The fresh graduate with a Master’s degree in computing had expected to secure a job within a few months of starting her search, but the reality proved far more difficult.

Singapore-based legal recruiter Lee Shulin recently sparked a heated debate online after urging young Singaporean job seekers to be more “paranoid”, claiming that companies are increasingly hiring foreign workers who are “hungrier”, during an April 30 episode of CNA’s Deep Dive podcast.

She said this was “not because they are necessarily more skilled, but because they are a lot hungrier, and that hunger is now irreplaceable”.

The episode titled “Why young workers are walking away from stable careers”, has since circulated widely on social media, prompting reaction videos and intense discussions — with some calling Ms Lee’s remarks “tone-deaf”, while others expressed support and agreement.

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Among those weighing in on the debate are young employees and job seekers who have voiced their frustrations. Stomp spoke to two individuals about their experiences navigating the current job market.

When the job hunt feels like a full-time job

From her final semester in August 2025 until December, Ms Wong told Stomp she sent out about 100 job applications.

When January arrived, she had already made travel plans to celebrate her graduation. She was anticipating a job offer from a company that had initially given her a verbal offer, which was ultimately rescinded after the role was filled internally. With no other offers coming through, she took a break from job applications until February.

She resumed her job search in March and has since sent out another 300 applications, bringing her total to about 400.

Using a spreadsheet to track her applications, she said she initially focused on roles relevant to her field of study, with a preference for hybrid working arrangements, but has since widened her search.

“It’s very depressing,” Ms Wong said, describing the process as a “full-time job”.

She added that many companies require applicants to create accounts on job portals and manually input details and work experience, even when the information is already included in their resumes.

Preparing for certain tests and application assignments also made the process “extremely time consuming”, she said.

Receiving rejection emails — and silence — from employers also weighed heavily on her.

Referring to the recruiter’s comments on the podcast, Ms Wong described the “hungrier” remark as “out of touch”.

She said it suggests young workers are expected to accept heavier workloads for lower pay — a culture she believes should not be normalised.

Ms Wong also felt the term “hunger” was not an “appropriate” term to describe employment, as it implies a level of desperation and suggests that certain compromises must be made.

‘We are not lazy’: Gen Zs on recruiter’s claims

It’s “unfair” to characterise young employees as “lazy but still expecting high pay”, she said, adding that she does not believe this reflects the reality for most job seekers.

While she acknowledged the importance of learning and growth, she said framing it as “hunger” felt extreme — even if it may resonate with those who identify with hustle culture.

While some may assume unemployment comes with fun and freedom, Ms Wong said the reality is very different. She has had to cut back on spending and think twice about meeting friends as her savings dwindle, which has taken a toll on her mental health.

A 23-year-old communications executive who wished to be known only as Amy said she sent out about 150 job applications over five months, from June to October 2025.

She received five job offers and eventually accepted a suitable role.

She told Stomp she and her peers often found themselves applying for the same limited pool of entry-level openings, and despite submitting a large volume of applications, interview calls and eventual offers were rare.

Having set a minimum expected salary of $3,500, she said she even applied to roles in industries she had not previously considered.

“I don’t think Gen Zs are not hungry,” Amy said.

She pointed to “confounding factors” such as entry-level roles requiring years of experience, and candidates not hearing back even after going through multiple interview rounds.

These challenges, she said, make the process “discouraging and tedious” and has inevitably affected morale.

To her, being “hungry” in the workplace means a willingness to learn.

She added that many of her peers demonstrate persistence by taking courses, working on personal projects and improving their skills while job hunting.

Younger workers ‘hungry for different things’: Manager

Speaking to Stomp, a civil servant in his 50s who wished to be known only as Mr Tan, said younger workers are “hungry” — just for different things.

Drawing on his experience hiring candidates from scholars to mid-career professionals, Mr Tan, who’s in a managerial role, said younger workers tend to prioritise work-life balance and flexibility.

“I wouldn’t say they’re not hungry,” he said, adding that they seek purpose, career progression and employers who are understanding and willing to listen to them.

In contrast, he added, workers in the past tended to prioritise stability, exposure, and gaining experience in as many areas as possible.

On foreign hires, he said “hunger” ultimately depends on the individual, though salary expectations may differ, with foreign workers generally expecting lower pay.

When assessing candidates, Mr Tan said their “level of conviction and passion” often becomes clear within minutes and signals whether they are a strong hire.

He also emphasised the importance of face-to-face interviews in helping him gauge a candidate’s overall character and fit.

“Attitude is very important,” he said, adding that he may prioritise it over stronger skills and experience in some candidates — while acknowledging that a person’s true attitude may only surface after they are hired. “As a hirer, we often need to take a leap of faith.”

Amid the debate, he said both young job seekers and employers can misunderstand each other.

While younger workers may favour flexibility and hybrid arrangements, he said leaning too heavily towards such arrangements can reduce physical interaction, which he feels is important for building strong teams.

At the same time, Mr Tan said employers often assume that younger candidates are not resilient, but stressed the latter should not be underestimated.

“We need these young ones to help us experiment and try things out,” he said, noting that many challenges today require fresh, “out-of-the-box thinking”.

'Hungry' a 'lazy proxy' for qualities that deserve to be named separately: Recruiter

Linus Choo, a veteran legal recruiter and managing director at regional executive search firm Ethos BeathChapman, took to LinkedIn on May 6 to address the debate, saying that Singaporeans are “not less hungry, just discerning in their career choices” .

Speaking to Stomp, Mr Choo, 38, said the term “hungry” is often used as a “shorthand” for a more specific and nuanced concern about adaptability.

The problem, he said, is the term has become a “lazy proxy for a constellation of qualities that deserve to be named separately”, warning that it risks reinforcing unfair assumptions about nationality or generation.

Mr Choo added that when employers say they want “hungry” candidates, it can occasionally imply a preference for those less likely to question scope, working hours, or compensation. “That’s a very different thing from drive or ambition.”

Having worked with newly qualified lawyers, he noted that younger Singaporeans are navigating a high cost of living, significant education investments and greater access to salary benchmarks than previous generations had.

Knowing one’s worth is not the same as being unwilling to work hard, he added.

He also said the traditional linear career ladder is now “less reliable” than before, and that candidates who question it are not entitled but realistic.

Some may choose to upskill through further education, build expertise or take breaks to travel and mentally reset amid demands of the job.

Mr Choo warned that the “not hungry enough” narrative could have unintended consequences.

“If the narrative gets internalised strongly enough by hiring managers, it becomes a self-fulfilling filter,” he said. “Local candidates get deprioritised before they’ve had the chance to demonstrate anything.”

The best teams, he said, combine high work standards with healthy personal standards, allowing high performance at work to remain sustainable.

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