Unfair that some hawker centre toilets are free while others charge, says Stomper: 'Must standardise'

Welcome to Stomping Ground – a space where Stompers share reflections, personal essays and social commentaries that spark conversation and insight.

A man feels it is unfair that while some hawker centre toilets don't charge for use, others do.

Stomper Anonymous said it is not about the money but consistency.

"Most hawker centres' public toilets are free but some charge," he said.

"This must standardise."

The Stomper provided examples of free toilets in Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre, Block 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market, and Tampines Round Market and Food Centre.

PHOTOS: STOMP

He also shared a photo of one toilet in Cheng San Market & Cooked Food Centre, with a man sitting at the toilet entrance to collect 10 cents.

"These toilets are washed by cleaners and not by the fee collectors at the entrance. The cleaners also install the free toilet paper," said the Stomper.

"So practically, the collectors are doing nothing sitting there to collect entrance fees without contributing to the cleaning and supply of toilet rolls.

"So why charge while most don't?

"I also observe that it's free for hawkers. Why the double standards?"

He added: "I am not here to quarrel over the miserable 10 cents, but as a matter of principle, this entrance fee is unfair."

PHOTO: STOMP

It should be noted that none of the hawker centres mentioned are operated by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Both Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre and Block 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market are managed by East Coast Town Council.

Tampines Round Market and Food Centre is under Tampines Town Council, while Cheng San Market & Cooked Food Centre is managed by Ang Mo Kio Town Council.

Town councils may impose a fee for various reasons, according to The Straits Times.

The Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council, for example, created the "toilet caretaker" job for needy senior residents. These residents who take up the position are paid a salary and they also get to keep the cash from toilet admissions, 10 cents per entry, that they collect.

The town council said the 10-cent collection is meant to motivate them to do a good job and to give them a sense of job ownership.

Have your say on Stomping Ground! Write to us at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation