Teacher shocked by dirt on classroom tables, worries for students' health: 'They broke out in pimples'

Welcome to Stomping Ground — a space where Stompers share reflections, personal essays and social commentaries that spark conversation and insight.

A freelance enrichment teacher has raised concerns about the cleanliness of classroom tables in a primary school.

Stomper Concerned Trainer, who asked not to identify the school, said she conducts enrichment classes there on Saturday mornings.

She told Stomp she has been teaching enrichment classes since 2012.

According to her, she often finds classroom tables dirty when she arrives to conduct lessons.

"Before my class starts, I make it a habit to give the teacher's table a good wipe down and encourage my students to do the same for their tables," she said.

She shared a video showing how much dirt is collected on a tissue used to wipe a student's desk.

"I'm concerned that the students have to spend about 30 hours a week in such an unhygienic environment," she said.

The trainer added that she notices the same issue every week during her Saturday classes.

"It's just dirt accumulated from constant use without cleaning," she said.

She also said the classrooms are sometimes used for activities that involve food.

"After-school classes are conducted in the classroom and I can see plastic cutlery there," she said.

"How can children be having a meal on such dirty tables?"

The Stomper said she has not raised the matter with the school as she is a freelance teacher and does not wish to jeopardise her job.

She added that there are usually no school staff present during the weekend enrichment classes as they are organised by the school's alumni.

The teacher also expressed concern that dirty tables could affect students' health.

"I've seen kids whose faces got infected and broke out in pimples after lying face down on tables," she said.

"I mean no malice. All I'm concerned about is the health of the students."

She added that children are unlikely to clean their desks unless directed to by adults.

"Week after week, I ask them to clean their tables and I see the same amount of dirt," she said.

"I hope Stomp can highlight this for the health of our young kids and that this will make the Ministry of Education mandate a weekly wipe down of all classroom tables."

Have your say on Stomping Ground! Write to us at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.