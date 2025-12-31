'Stop hitting my mother': Son injured after intervening in fight between mum and dad on Boxing Day

A messy marital break-up has led to family violence at a condominium with a police report filed and personal protection orders sought.

Stomper LL shared details of the incident that occurred on the night of Boxing Day, which she said stemmed from a high-conflict divorce.

It happened at around 9.45pm after she returned home from a year-end dinner with friends held in her condominium's function room.

"What should have been a peaceful gathering took a troubling turn later that night," said LL.

She claimed that although she is a legal co-owner of the condominium and contributes to mortgage payments and maintenance fees, her ex-husband confronted her at home and accused her of having no right to use the condo's common facilities or invite guests over.

She told Stomp that she was attempting to retrieve her car keys from her bedroom so she could drive her friends home when the confrontation escalated.

LL alleged that her ex-husband – whom she said was a "pilot with a well-known airline in Singapore" – blocked her from accessing her bedroom.

"I repeatedly asked him to step aside, but he prevented me from entering my room and started pushing me against the wall and door," she recounted.

According to the Stomper, she sustained injuries to her arms after being pushed. She further accused the man of striking and strangling her when she tried to push him away in self-defense.

LL said their 17-year-old son witnessed the fight and intervened by shouting at his father to stop.

"Stop hitting my mother! She is my mother!" the teen reportedly yelled.

She said that while her ex-husband stepped back, he continued hurling vulgarities and accusations at her.

"My son suffered a fracture to his finger trying to stop the fight, which affected his sporting commitments," said the mother.

She went to a clinic in Toa Payoh the next day and the doctor said she had abrasions over her right elbow, bruises on her right forearm and left elbow, and a left shoulder sprain.

The Stomper has since lodged a police report and shared a copy of an Emergency Order Against Family Violence from the Ministry of Social and Family Development. She is in the process of applying for a Personal Protection Order.

LL said the incident highlights how unresolved resentment and control issues can surface after divorce, sometimes escalating into family violence even after separation.

"We also went through Christian marriage counselling and I paid a huge sum for that. However, he showed no improvement to his addiction (to infidelity)," bemoaned the Stomper.

She shared screenshots of a conversation between her and a "China escort" where LL warned that her ex-husband was suffering from a sexually transmitted infection that he could have passed on to the escort.

Another screenshot shows what she claimed was her ex-husband asking for an escort's rates.

Screenshots alleged conversations with a

"Family violence is not only physical," said LL.

"Family violence includes physical, emotional, psychological, and coercive behaviour. It does not require visible injuries to be recognised."

She added: "I think it's important to raise awareness about family violence, and how women can get help and support from relevant agencies."

Those experiencing family violence can contact the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline at 1800-777-0000 or lodge a report online. If there is imminent danger to one's life or safety, call the police at 999 or SMS 71999 immediately.

