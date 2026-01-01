Stomper wants PHV drivers' ratings removed because of 'inhumane' passengers: 'People look down on us'

For private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers, maintaining a good star rating is crucial for their livelihood as it ensures they remain in good standing with the ride-hailing company.

But one unhappy driver feels like this practice should end.

Why? Because of "inhumane" passengers.

Stomper W recounted the experience that led him to feel so strongly about how the star rating system can penalise hardworking drivers.

On the morning of Dec 19, W picked up a passenger from Woodlands who wanted to go to Changi Airport – a total distance of 31km.

"This was during peak hours with massive traffic jams," recounted the PHV driver.

After the Stomper dutifully drove the passenger to the airport and ended the ride, what the passenger did next angered him.

The passenger texted W: "Next time you want to go ERP route, can ask first or not?"

The kicker was the one-star rating the passenger left after sending this message.

"This will greatly affect drivers' mood and incentive," said the Stomper.

According to W, he received only $20.80 for the long ride. "After deductions for CPF, petrol and rental, drivers earn peanuts," he said.

He said that he had not taken any follow-up action against the passenger or replied to the passenger's message as he did not have the time.

"Drivers mostly drive 12 to 16 hours daily to make ends meet," explained the Stomper.

Even then, he said: "Being a PHV and taxi driver is a low-class job in Singapore, where people look down on us, very low fares given by platform, but we still accept what is given."

W added: "Most passengers do not respect us and drivers are treated like maids to them.

"Passengers will give drivers one-star rating if drivers do not listen to them and if they are in a bad mood too."

He told Stomp that passengers should not choose their routes as PHV drivers do not use meters.

According to him, passengers could attempt to "deter the route just to escape the expensive ERP" as they are under the mistaken impression that PHV drivers pocket the Electronic Road Pricing charges.

"Hopefully (ride-hailing) platform companies can remove the driver's rating as passengers in Singapore are inhumane," said the Stomper.

