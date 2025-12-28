Stomper D has had it with e-scooter riders who think they have the right of way. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: THE STRAITS TIMES

Pedestrian frustrated with PMD users 'thinking they have right of way' after one insults his mum with vulgarity

Come 2026, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be implementing new rules to curb the misuse of Personal Mobility Aids (PMA), aimed at improving safety for all path users.

LTA has also indicated it would be reviewing current regulations for personal mobility devices (PMD) and power-assisted bicycles (PAB) on public transport.

With a few days to go to the new year, Stomper D had an encounter with a PMD that led him to vent his frustration at users of such devices.

"Isn't it frustrating to have cyclists on e-scooters thinking they have the right of way, both on roads, pedestrian walkways and park connector network (PCN)?" he asked rhetorically.

The Stomper was running along the PCN near the former Toa Payoh Toyogo office on Christmas Day around 8pm when it happened.

He recounted: "It was already dark and a couple was walking in the opposite direction. Right behind them came an e-scooter, seemingly wanting to overtake them. He flashed his headlight for a moment."

Irritated, Stomper called out to the rider: "Stop speeding!"

The rider turned back to confront him and claimed to be moving at the permitted speed limit, which is 25kmh.

"I argued he was on a powered bike and the path was occupied in both directions, so don't speed. The rider told me off, saying he had the legal right, and shouted c***b**, and CB my mother," alleged the Stomper.

"I'm really annoyed by these users of motorised vehicles. They do not perceive that they are speeding, and their behaviour – wanting to overtake or thinking they have the right of way – puts pedestrians at risk."

D also had other unpleasant run-ins with e-scooters.

"On another occasion, I encountered an e-scooter rider on the overhead bridge above the Pan Island Expressway, opposite 1004 Toa Payoh Industrial Park, honking at me from behind," said the Stomper.

"On other occasions, such riders freely run from pedestrian walkways, wait at the traffic crossing and hit the road at their convenience."

He lamented: "I wonder if we pedestrians have to put up with these riders and their attitude forever."

Under LTA's rules and code of conduct, all mobility device users should always give way to pedestrians.

