Stomper says S'pore's reputation under strain as road etiquette and public conduct are worsening

A sudden, ear-piercing screech of brakes outside Great World City was enough to make pedestrians turn their heads — and for one Stomper, it was the latest example of what she sees as worsening road etiquette in Singapore.

Stomper Jiawen told Stomp that she has noticed an increase in deliberately harsh braking on public roads, producing loud screeching noises that she believes contribute to noise pollution and public discomfort.

"These are not isolated incidents," she said. "On a daily basis, the sound of screeching brake pads can be heard across many areas, suggesting intentional aggressive braking rather than unavoidable driving conditions."

She recounted the incident outside Great World City on Jan 22, where a food delivery rider made a sudden hard brake into a parking area.

"The noise was extremely loud and unpleasant," she said. "It did not appear to be an emergency stop, but rather, reckless or inconsiderate behaviour that negatively affected surrounding pedestrians and residents."

According to Jiawen, such actions — while sometimes falling into legal grey areas — feel intentionally provocative and disruptive and "reflect a lack of civic responsibility and consideration for others".

"This kind of conduct is low-level but pervasive, and it erodes the quality of daily life," she added.

Beyond noise issues, Jiawen also highlighted other everyday issues she believes point to "declining social discipline and enforcement effectiveness".

These include littering, second-hand smoke in public spaces, and vehicles encroaching onto pedestrian crossings even when traffic lights are green.

"Singapore has long been known for being a clean, orderly and highly liveable city," she said. "Unfortunately, these everyday experiences suggest that this reputation is under strain."

"I sincerely hope the authorities will strengthen regulation, enforcement, and public education to raise overall civic standards and restore basic respect for shared public spaces."

