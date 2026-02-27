Stomper says AI may reduce entry-level hiring — but chatbots are 'unremittingly awful'

Artificial intelligence may not be directly replacing entry-level jobs — but it could result in fewer hiring opportunities as companies rely more on automation to boost productivity and cut costs.

A 70-year-old Stomper shared this view in response to a recent report on how Singapore should adopt a structured, long-term approach to help workers adapt as AI reshapes the job market.

Stomper Francis believes entry-level roles are not disappearing entirely, but argues the term itself is often misused.

"Entry-level jobs are not really going anywhere," he said. "What's disappearing is people's patience with everything being labelled 'entry-level' when it actually requires a degree or specialised software skills."

He believes some roles are labelled entry-level "to avoid paying proper wages or providing paid training".

"AI won't eliminate entry-level jobs — it'll just change what 'entry-level' means," he said. "Instead of stapling papers, you'll be double-checking what the bot stapled wrong.

"The boring tasks may go, but someone still has to manage, correct, and explain the machine's 'creative mistakes'."

"Nobody says, 'Let's take all of your work and assign it to this new AI'."

However, he feels AI tools can reduce the number of employees needed by taking over routine tasks traditionally handled by junior staff.

"AI does a lot of the routine tasks currently done by entry-level employees," he said. "So when it's time to hire new graduates, there will be very few offers."

He noted industries such as marketing, writing, finance, programming and law are already seeing changes.

"If AI tools make a senior staff member 30 per cent more productive, there will be fewer jobs for senior staff too," he said.

Francis also shared his frustration with AI-driven customer service systems when asked about his own personal experience with AI.

"If you mean the chatbots used on some commercial websites, they're unremittingly awful," he said. "The only reason I interact with them is to reach a human. Otherwise, they make me less inclined to buy."

"Too many companies think they are saving money by using AI assistants, but actually they are alienating customers. The technology is just not up to par with what good customer service should be.

"While there are many really terrible human customer service agents, at least you can be forwarded to a more senior person."

While he acknowledges AI can sometimes help with information searches, he feels it should not be used to make decisions without human review.

"AI isn't life," he said. "It's a computer. It shouldn't be implemented to make decisions without human oversight."

Francis also believes technological disruption is cyclical.

"Tech created those jobs in the first place but tech moves on," he said, citing how video rental stores disappeared with digital streaming.

"Working people now have to be more adaptable and even seek reskilling and upskilling several times in their career to stay relevant."

He added that developments such as driverless vehicles and electric cars could further disrupt industries like transport and automotive repair.

"The world keeps changing and people need to take personal responsibility to stay relevant in their careers," he said.

