Retiree upset ‘young and fit’ delivery man didn’t help carry heavy load in — others say don’t expect too much

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Should delivery personnel help carry heavy goods into a customer’s home or is that asking too much?

Stomper Anonymous said he was left upset after a delivery man deposited a carton of bottled mineral water at his house and left without helping to carry the load in.

The 71-year-old retiree had purchased 12 bottles of 1.5-litre mineral water from a supermarket, but slammed the online delivery service for being “not elderly-friendly”.

He said: “The young and fit driver knocked on the door, but before I could open the gate to request him to carry the heavy load in, he left hastily.

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“My wife and I are in our 70s with weak legs and back pain. How do you expect us to carry the items in? In the end, we sought help from our young neighbour.”

PHOTO: STOMP

He added that in his past experiences, delivery personnel would usually wait for him to open the gate.

But is he alone in his views?

Pay for extra service, say other Stompers

Stomper David Soh, 70, “disagrees totally”, adding that the onus is on the customer to know the weight of their order.

“When we order something, we should know its contents and whether it’s light or bulky.”

The author, who frequently receives deliveries, says he has no issue with handling heavy items.

He also noted that delivery personnel are paid based on each completed order and suggested: “Maybe delivery companies can have the option of letting customers pay extra if they want the goods brought into their house.”

Stomper Mike Lum, a training consultant in his 50s, shared a similar view.

He said: “Delivery personnel have to rush to complete jobs, sometimes risking their lives in thunderstorms, the hot sun or traffic jams. We need to appreciate their stress and risk exposure in their type of work.

“If the order is heavy, we need to tip them to bring it inside. Every job has a price.

“For example, if I buy a washing machine, I’ll pay to install or remove it (if it’s not under the sale condition).”

For Mike, having deliveries left at his door is good enough for him, and he does not expect more.

He told Stomp: “Delivery crew have a hard life.

“My philosophy: don’t expect too much from service crew and life is happier!”

Stomper Imah, 63, similarly added: “I would not expect it of delivery personnel, but it would be a nice gesture if they helped to carry the items in.”

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