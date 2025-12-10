'Pathetic and sad': Elderly Stomper says woman lied to avoid sharing table at CGH's Kopitiam

Welcome to Stomping Ground - a space where Stompers share reflections, personal essays and social commentaries that spark conversation and insight.

Chope culture in Singapore is "evolving" – and not for the better, said a Stomper.

Stomper Anonymous, who is 70, had an unpleasant encounter at Changi General Hospital's Kopitiam food court during lunch time.

He recounted: "Most tables were occupied. I spotted this auntie sitting alone, so I asked if I could share her table since there were three empty seats.

"She told me all seats were occupied – or so I thought.

"Her husband came and in fact there were only two of them, but she claimed all four seats were taken.

"This is how our chope culture in Singapore is evolving. They are so selfish that they probably didn't want outsiders sharing the table with them.

"Singapore prides itself as a harmonious and sharing society, but when it comes to this, all the harps of graciousness and kindness are gone. How pathetic and sad."

Have your say on Stomping Ground! Write to us at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation