According to the Stomper, many elderly people worry less about dying and more about suffering.

‘At our age, what’s the point?’: Stomper shares why seniors avoid tuberculosis and other health screenings

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One man believes that the recent tuberculosis (TB) screening exercise linked to Block 216 Bedok Food Centre has shed light on why some seniors quietly avoid health screenings.

The hawker centre was recently identified as one of three locations linked to several cases of TB. The other two are Heartbeat@Bedok and Singapore Pools Bedok Betting Centre at Block 215 Bedok North Street 1.

Stomper Anonymous said he spoke to two of his “dining kakis” — one in his 70s and another in his 80s — who frequent the hawker centre for over an hour daily.

“Like my two dining kakis, I chose not to go for voluntary testing,” said Anonymous, who is also in his 70s.

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“At our age, our lifespan is short and those who already have chronic health issues may avoid screening due to a mix of fear and concerns over long-term treatment.”

According to the Stomper, many elderly people worry less about dying and more about suffering.

“Older adults tend to have multiple co-morbidities. The fear of tuberculosis medication side effects leads many to view the cure as worse than the disease,” he suggested.

“Some may feel they have lived long enough and would rather accept death naturally than go through tests and treatment.”

He added that this mindset extends beyond tuberculosis screening, citing another two acquaintances in their late 70s who rejected knee replacement surgery despite mobility problems.

“One is limping and the other walks with a walking stick,” Anonymous said.

“They told me: ‘We are already so old, what’s the point?’”

The Stomper stressed that seniors should not be judged for refusing treatment if they are mentally capable of making their own decisions.

“Individuals with decision-making capacity have the right to refuse care, even if it leads to death.”

Benefits, not fear, should be the focus

Instead of “fear tactics”, Anonymous believes authorities and healthcare workers should focus on “benefits”.

“The elderly avoid tests because they are afraid of finding something wrong,” he told Stomp. “We should reassure them that tests are preventive and not necessarily a diagnosis.”

He also suggested that annual basic health screenings should be made free for seniors, noting that current screenings under Healthier SG are subsidised and eligible citizens are recommended to get tested just once every three years.

“Many retirees are cash-poor, so they wait three years for a free screening,” said the Stomper, who believes that the time frame is “too long” to detect abnormalities.

He added that volunteer transport services and home-based screening could help less mobile seniors.

Anonymous also feels that the publicity surrounding the Bedok tuberculosis situation is “too dramatic” and may have unintentionally created fear among the public.

He pointed out that while screenings are encouraged, the health ministry has said on May 5 that the risk to the public remains low and the hawker centre is safe to visit.

“The aftermath? The public avoid visiting the hawker centre,” he said. “This affects diners psychologically, and that’s bad.”

Still, Anonymous acknowledged that these views come from personal conversations and fears shared among seniors.

“Throughout my casual conversations with seniors, they told me surgery is risky at their age,” he said.

“I share their concerns and phobia.”

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