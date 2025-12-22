Man smokes at Tampines bus stop: 'Obviously, the signs don't matter'

Should there be harsher penalties for those who smoke in prohibited places?

Stomper Kordy thinks so, noting that no-smoking signs have done little to deter illegal smokers.

Kordy shared a photo of a man holding a cigarette at a bus stop along Tampines Street 11 on Dec 20 despite a sign stating: "Smoking is prohibited by law within 5m of this shelter".

The Stomper said: "Obviously, the signs don't matter. Tougher laws should be enforced for smoking under sheltered walkways in Singapore and discarding cigarette butts into bushes, which could potentially start a fire."

Kordy is also worried about commuters – including young kids and elderly folks – inhaling second-hand cigarette smoke while waiting for their buses.

Stompers Ken and Aiwa raised similar concerns earlier this month, with the latter calling it an "increasing trend" and asking: "Why do we need to breathe in second-hand cigarette smoke while waiting for our bus?"

In response, the National Environment Agency (NEA) told Stomp that smoking is not allowed within five metres from bus stops to protect the public from second-hand smoke exposure.

"Smoking is currently prohibited in more than 49,000 premises, both indoor and outdoor," NEA added.

"Enforcement officers are actively deployed to patrol smoking hotspots. As of November 2025, over 14,400 enforcement actions have been taken this year, including those taken at bus stops and their immediate vicinity."

