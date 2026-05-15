Man finds bak chor mee dishes at halal tray return station, calls on diners to be more considerate

A man has appealed for diners to be more considerate after spotting bowls and utensils used for minced pork noodles at a halal tray return station.

Stomper Abdul Latiff said this happens at “the same place every time” at Old Airport Road Food Centre and shared photos he took on April 13.

The images show dirty bowls and cutlery left on a tray return rack designated for halal items.

According to Abdul Latiff, the dishes had been used for bak chor mee.

“It’s always the same person putting non-halal food with pork at the halal tray return station,” he alleged.

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“When I went to confront him, he was not happy and said, ‘I can put whatever I want.’”

The Stomper added: “Please help to inform citizens and visitors of the hawker centre to be considerate and understanding. Thank you.”

It is mandatory to return used trays and crockery at hawker centres, coffee shops, and food courts.

Diners are also required to keep tables clean and clear away any food remnants and used tissues after eating.

PHOTO: NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

First-time offenders who fail to return trays receive a written warning, while repeat offenders may face a $300 fine.

While it is not an offence to place non-halal food or crockery on a designated halal tray return rack, doing so is generally discouraged out of respect for the dietary laws and religious practices of others.

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