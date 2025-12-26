Family demanding more free soup at Song Fa Bak Kut Teh teaches Stomper a 'story of ethics and upbringing'

Welcome to Stomping Ground - a space where Stompers share reflections, personal essays and social commentaries that spark conversation and insight.

A meal at Song Fa Bak Kut Teh turned out to be an eye-opening and deeply reflective experience for one diner.

Stomper Lim and his friend visited Song Fa's New Bridge Road outlet in Clarke Quay earlier this month when they were drawn to a commotion.

Lim recounted on Dec 11: "Beside us was a family consisting of a father, mother and their son, who was about seven to nine years old.

"The parents did not order soup and Song Fa's policy is that they can give one soup. However, the parents argued with the restaurant's staff, asking why they could not have two soups. Their staff replied that it was SOP to only give one.

"The parents became angry, said this was not reasonable and demanded two bowls of soup. The father said to cancel the order so that they could reorder. In the end, he went to the counter to make payment and give feedback, and the staff gave him another soup."

Lim said the incident spoiled his mood, adding: "Our happiness was affected by these stingy parents arguing over one bowl of soup.

"I feel that this family is too much. I believe it is very damaging to their child's well-being and he is not getting the right education from his parents.

"This is a story of ethics and a learning point for Singapore."

