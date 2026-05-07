Eight months pregnant woman disappointed no one offered her seat on train, felt ‘invisible’

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A pregnant commuter was left disappointed after no one offered her a seat during an MRT ride from Tiong Bahru to Jurong East on April 29.

Stomper HQ, who is 32 weeks pregnant, or about eight months along, said the incident happened at about 2.20pm which is typically an “off-peak” period.

Although there were no empty seats on the train, she said none of the seated commuters offered her a place to sit.

“I was standing between two rows of seated commuters,” she recounted. “What was disappointing was that everyone seated appeared fully aware and awake — some were even chatting — yet no one offered a seat.”

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She added that two men seated directly in front of her made eye contact with her but did not give up their seats.

“It’s disheartening to experience such a lack of basic courtesy, especially towards those who may need it more, like pregnant women or the elderly,” she said.

“While giving up a seat may not be mandatory, it reflects the kind of society we choose to be.”

‘It’s mentally draining too’

The Stomper said such experiences are not uncommon.

“Honestly, out of every five train or bus rides, maybe only one person would give up their seat,” she said. “The rest just sit there — on their phones, looking away, or pretending not to notice.”

She added that she has also repeatedly seen younger commuters rushing to grab seats ahead of elderly passengers.

“It’s quite upsetting to watch,” she said. “Standing there pregnant, already tired and uncomfortable, it’s hard not to feel frustrated… and honestly, a bit invisible.

“Like people can see you, but just choose not to care. After a while, it’s not just physically tiring — it’s mentally draining too.”

While acknowledging that many commuters in Singapore may be busy and preoccupied, she hopes commuters would show more consideration to others.

“Giving up a seat is such a small thing, but it makes a big difference,” she said.

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