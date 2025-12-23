All hail 'The Great MRT Door Blocker': Stomper pens vivid narrative about kiasu MRT aunty

Welcome to Stomping Ground - a space where Stompers share reflections, personal essays and social commentaries that spark conversation and insight.

At Stomp, we receive all sorts of contributions, from the serious and impactful to the incoherent and downright unusable.

Of late, we have even noticed those clearly generated by ChatGPT (yes, we can tell).

Then, once in a while, comes a submission so distinctive and engaging that we just have to publish it verbatim.

Stomper AA penned the following narrative about a woman known as "The Great MRT Door Blocker".

"Every morning at both Yishun and Jurong East MRT stations, there is a kiasu aunty who believes in one rule: stand closest to the door, no matter what.

"Before the train even arrives, she plants herself right in front of the doors, arms crossed, eyes sharp, like she is guarding treasure.

"When the MRT train stops, the doors slide open — but nobody can get out.

"The aunty stands firm, unmoving, blocking aunties, uncles and office workers trying to exit. People squeeze, sigh and say "excuse me," but she only steps aside half a centimetre, afraid someone might steal her spot.

"Only after everyone has finally pushed past her does she rush in first, victorious. She finds a seat, sits down proudly and smiles.

"Another successful morning for the kiasu aunty, while the rest of the carriage shake their heads and learn, once again, that patience doesn't always arrive before the train."

