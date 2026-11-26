David Beckham (centre), former Singapore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny and Ain Azman (right) from Tasek Academy and Social Services, with two of the clinic’s participants, Risa...

Kimberly Kwek

The Straits Times

Nov 25, 2026

Secondary 2 student Faizaan Jibra’el Mohamed Fairul turned up at Bedok South Secondary School on the morning of Nov 25 thinking he was there for just a regular football clinic.

But it soon became clear that it was going to be no ordinary session when former England star David Beckham walked onto the pitch, much to the delight of the 14-year-old and 38 other aspiring footballers from the network of non-profit Tasek Academy and Social Services (Tasek) and Bedok South Secondary.

Many of the student-athletes at the clinic – which marked the launch of Sports for Good: Football Edition, a new initiative by Community Chest that uses football to inspire the next generation – could not quite believe their eyes, and naturally, their initial surprise quickly turned into excitement.

“I knew there was going to be a footballer, but I didn’t know who it was going to be,” said Faizaan, a Broadrick Secondary School student. “I was shocked to see him in person.”

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Beckham’s surprise appearance was supported by Marina Bay Sands (MBS) through its community engagement programme, Sands Cares. Sharing valuable lessons from his sporting career, the Sands global ambassador emphasised the importance of the schooling years in a footballer’s development.

“This is where you start – on pitches like this, with friends, coaches, this is where you learn how to get better as a football player and also learn about the game,” said the former England captain, Manchester United and Real Madrid star, whose honours as a player include six Premier League titles, a La Liga crown and a Champions League trophy.

“It’s not just about the game that happens on the field, but also what it brings off the field as well. Some of my longest relationships have come from this age and some of my important relationships have come from this sport so it’s such an important part of the game because this is where dreams literally begin.”

The 51-year-old also rolled back the years as he played in an eight-a-side game with the participants, and former national goalkeeper Hassan Sunny and Lionesses custodian Izairida Shakira.

Playing alongside Beckham was an unforgettable experience for young female players Nur Ruzanna Nuzhah Ridzuan, Surah Raudah Sam Zalli and Risa Ardela Ruzaini.

“I was surprised and excited to meet him and talk to him,” said Surah, a Secondary 3 student from Boon Lay Secondary School.

“When I was younger, I used to watch clips of him because I supported his club (Manchester United) and seeing him up close and his skills and him talking to us and wanting us to play at such a young age and supporting us just makes me more motivated to continue.”

The trio even managed to speak with Beckham, sharing their personal journeys in the sport with him.

Juying Secondary School student Risa, 15, said: “I talked to him very casually... about when I started playing football when I was six or seven years old, and also about how Tasek is like family to me and a second home that supports me through everything in life.”

Ruzanna said: “I talked to him about what Tasek is and I told him about my big dream to play in the women’s league and he asked me what my experience playing football has been like and said it was a good experience that I get to play football.”

At the event, GIRLS2WE by Tasek was also launched under Sports for Good, with Ms Jane Ittogi, spouse of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and chairperson of Tasek, joining participants for the launch.

Through sport, GIRLS2WE aims to empower disadvantaged girls and women and build confidence and resilience while creating opportunities for personal growth and development.

Jack Lim, managing director of Community Chest, said: “Every young person should have the opportunity to realise their potential, regardless of the challenges they may face...

“By bringing together donors, partners and social service agencies, we can enable more young people to thrive and contribute meaningfully to our community.”

Nicholas Ionides, senior vice-president of communications and corporate affairs at MBS, added: “Marina Bay Sands is a company that’s been established in Singapore for a while now and we give back to the community, but one of the great benefits here is working with a partner like Community Chest because partnerships really are great ways to do things beyond what you can do yourself.

“Sport is really a way to get people excited and if we can find a way to use sport and bring in great sporting talent like David Beckham to raise awareness and bring in more funds for those who are in need, it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.