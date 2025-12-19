Yishun resident says 'selfish' market stall keeps blocking walkway with their goods: 'Telling Stomp is faster'

A wet market stall at Block 294 Yishun Street 22 has been repeatedly cluttering the walkway with their goods, much to the irritation of one resident.

Stomper Jimmy raised safety concerns and said: "They leave groceries items outside their stall and in the middle of the walkway. Are they allowed to?

"This is a very unsafe and selfish way of doing business. Seems like the owner doesn't care about it."

Jimmy said he has made multiple reports against the stall and shared screenshots of his feedback via the OneService app from as early as August.

In one feedback on Dec 4, he complained that "I think I go ask Stomp will be quicker than town council."

Jimmy told Stomp on Dec 9: "The town council replied but the items are still there. I'm reporting this for safety. Don't take safety for granted."

In response to a Stomp query, Nee Soon Town Council said it is aware of the feedback about the walkway obstruction.

A spokeswoman shared: "Our team has spoken with the stall holder to reduce clutter outside the store. During our recent visit, we observed that improvements had been made and the walkway is now sufficiently clear for the public to move through safely.

"The town council will continue to monitor the walkway to ensure safe access for all. We also remind all stall holders to keep walkways unobstructed so the public can move safely and comfortably through the market."

