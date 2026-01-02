Yishun and Dover residents complain of mosquito surge, with one saying he killed '50 or more'

More residents have written to Stomp to complain about what they described as a surge in mosquitoes in their homes.

Their feedback comes after a recent Stomp report about a Yishun resident who said he was "at his wit's end" after catching more than 10 mosquitoes a day in his flat.

Stomper Jared, who also lives in Yishun, said he has been seeing four to five mosquitoes daily in his toilet and living room, a situation he said has worsened recently.

"It has become a problem as we are not able to open the windows nor door for ventilation, which in turn is very stuffy even with the weather cooling down," he said.

He added that his family continued to get bitten despite the release of Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes in his estate.

PHOTOS: STOMP

"In one day, my toddler got bitten on all limbs with around six mosquito bite sites," he said. "How is this effective?"

Stomper Richard, a resident at Dover Crescent, also raised concerns about discomfort caused by mosquito activity in his estate.

"We wish to feedback that the release of these mosquitoes in the housing estate is giving residents much discomfort," he said.

Richard claimed that on days when mosquitoes were released, many entered his home and flew around his limbs, especially his legs, causing irritation and itching.

"They are lighter, smaller and agile, making them difficult to kill," he said, adding that his home was clean and free of stagnant water.

"We hardly have mosquitoes in our home before this Wolbachia project," he said, adding that his friends living in Jalan Bukit Merah shared similar experiences and had resorted to sleeping under mosquito nets.

Richard said he had to turn on a fan in his air-conditioned bedroom to prevent mosquitoes from landing on his body.

"I believe the National Environment Agency (NEA) released Wolbachia mosquitoes on Dec 18 and so many came into my home," he said

"I used a handheld electric killer and killed at least 50 or more. A very unpleasant encounter."

Project Wolbachia involves the release of male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that carry Wolbachia, a naturally occurring bacterium.

These male mosquitoes do not bite or transmit disease. When they mate with wild female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the eggs produced do not hatch, helping to gradually suppress the local mosquito population over time.

In response to a Stomp query regarding Richard's feedback, NEA said it was aware of mosquito sightings at 28A Dover Crescent.

The agency said that during an inspection on Dec 17, 2025, three mosquito breeding habitats were detected near the resident's premises.

The breeding sources were eliminated and enforcement action will be taken.

"As part of Project Wolbachia's expansion, the release of male Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes at the Dover Crescent estate commenced on Feb 19, 2024," an NEA spokesperson said.

"Residents of 28A Dover Crescent may notice more mosquitoes on Monday and Thursday mornings, when releases are being carried out.

"At release sites, the Aedes aegypti mosquito population has reduced by 80 to 90 per cent and residents are more than 70 per cent less likely to contract dengue.

"While the male Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes do not bite or transmit disease, residents have shared that closing doors and windows temporarily during release periods can help prevent these mosquitoes from entering their units.

"NEA would like to emphasise that while the Wolbachia technology is effective, it is intended to complement, not replace, source reduction efforts.

"We urge all residents to stay vigilant and take steps to prevent mosquito breeding by carrying out the B-L-O-C-K steps.

"NEA will continue to monitor the area and work with the town council and other community partners to sustain mosquito prevention measures."

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation