Yew Tee mall escalator breaks down after step gets gnarled up: What caused this?

An escalator broke down in Yew Tee Point mall and netizens speculated on the cause.

Sharing photos of the gnarled-up step at the top of the escalator, Stomper Alvin said the incident occurred on the morning of Jan 4.

He also posted about the photos in the Friends Of Yew Tee Facebook group.

Someone commented: "This happens when people only stand on one side of the escalator."

Another added: "The continuous gathering of users on the left side of the escalator could, over time, lead to a significant imbalance in its operation.

"This uneven distribution of weight may cause unnecessary stress on the mechanical components, resulting in accelerated wear and tear in that specific area.

"Such imbalances not only compromise the efficiency of the escalator but also pose safety concerns for users."

But another commenter blamed a different behaviour.

He wrote: "To be honest, escalators are for you to stand still and go up or down, not for you to walk up or walk down.

"By doing that, heavy footstep can cause unbalanced movement that can result in the malfunction of the escalator.

"In some countries, you are not allowed to walk up or down. It is a regulation."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for Yew Tee Point revealed what really caused the escalator to break down.

She said: "We are aware of the incident involving the escalator and have closed the affected escalator for inspection and repair works.

"Based on video evidence and preliminary checks, the escalator step was unfortunately damaged by a heavy trolley that lodged into it.

"Repair works are currently underway, and the escalator will be reopened once it is confirmed to be safe for public use."

The damaged escalator is one of three escalators linking the ground floor and the basement of the mall.

The spokesperson explained: "As part of our sustainability and energy-efficiency efforts, one escalator out of our three escalators is switched off on weekdays when usage is lower. All three escalators are fully operational during weekends when footfall is higher.

"The safety of our shoppers remains our utmost priority. Our escalators are maintained regularly in line with safety and maintenance requirements, with routine inspections carried out to ensure proper operation."

When Stomp visited Yew Tee Point on the morning of Jan 6, the escalator step was no longer gnarly, but the escalator was not in operation.

