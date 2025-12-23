Yet another kid seen sitting dangerously in car, this time with head leaning out of window in Ang Mo Kio

Another Stomper has raised concerns over child safety after spotting a young child leaning out of a car window while the vehicle was travelling on the road.

Stomper Jack told Stomp he observed the incident along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 towards Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on Dec 20 at about 5.22pm.

He said the child's head appeared to be facing out of the car window for the entire duration he watched the vehicle.

"The kid inside the car had his head facing out the whole time," said the Stomper.

"I don't think he was wearing a seat belt.

"My main purpose is to create awareness for safety and not to shame anyone."

This comes just days after a different Stomper raised similar concerns in a separate incident involving a child who appeared to be seated in the boot area of a GetGo rental car.

Under the Road Traffic Act, children below a height of 1.35m must be properly secured in an approved child restraint suitable for their height and weight, or with a seat belt when seated on a booster seat.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation