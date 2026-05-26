Women caught taking Uniqlo pants in Hougang allegedly strike again — this time targeting shoes

Two women who were previously caught on CCTV allegedly taking new Uniqlo pants from outside a Hougang flat may have struck again — this time allegedly stealing shoes from another unit in the area.

Stomper Anonymous said the latest incident happened at Hougang Avenue 9 on May 13 at about 5am.

According to the Stomper, the items allegedly taken during the incident included a pair of knee-high boots, three pairs of Charles & Keith sandals or slides, and two pairs of kitten heels.

“I only discovered the theft while packing for a trip, when I went to retrieve my boots and realised they were missing,” said the Stomper.

“I then reviewed the CCTV footage and saw the individuals clearly taking the items.”

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Women seen opening shoe cabinet on CCTV

A video shared with Stomp shows two women exiting a staircase together before splitting up at the corridor.

One woman, dressed in a black sports bra and shorts, walks towards the Stomper’s shoe cabinet, while the other, wearing a black cropped top and grey shorts, heads in the opposite direction.

When one of the women walks back towards her companion, she appears to cover her face.

The pair are later seen squatting in front of the shoe cabinet and opening it.

It is unclear from the footage exactly which items were taken as the cabinet blocks the camera’s view, but the women are later seen returning separately to the staircase before leaving together.

The Stomper believes the women may have taken another pair of Pedro shoes that went missing prior to this incident.

She said a total of seven pairs of shoes had gone missing over time, including five pairs of Charles & Keith heels and two pairs of boots, which cost a total of $350.

The Stomper believes the same women may have been involved in an earlier Hougang case reported by Stomp, in which two women were caught on CCTV allegedly taking two pairs of new Uniqlo pants worth about $100 from outside a flat.

The women in the latest footage were dressed similarly to those seen in the earlier case.

The Stomper has since made a police report.

The police confirmed with Stomp that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

“I hope to raise awareness and identify these individuals,” said the Stomper. “I am just urging anyone who recognises them to come forward, so it will be easier for the police to deal with.”

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